Budget 2026: Additional S$500 in Child LifeSG credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below

SINGAPORE: Families will receive an additional S$500 (US$396) in Child LifeSG credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Feb 12).

The move is part of a broader set of measures aimed at giving families “more support and greater assurance”, Mr Wong said during his Budget 2026 speech in parliament.

“Many young couples hope to become parents. We want to create the right conditions, so they feel confident and ready to start a family,” he said.

“The decision to get married and have children is deeply personal. But for those who wish to take the step, the government will do more to support them along the way.”

The credits will be accessible via the LifeSG application, and can be spent at physical or online merchants which accept payments via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

The credits for children born between 2014 and 2025 will be disbursed in July this year. Disbursement for children born this year is scheduled for April 2027.

This marks the second consecutive Budget in which S$500 in Child LifeSG credits will be issued.

Last year, the credits were disbursed in July for children born between 2013 and 2024. Disbursement for children born in 2025 is scheduled for April this year.

MORE SUPPORT FOR PRESCHOOL AND STUDENT CARE

On Thursday, Mr Wong also announced that the monthly household income threshold for means-tested preschool subsidies will be raised to S$15,000, up from S$12,000. This will kick in from the start of next year.

Eligible parents, including those who previously qualified, can also receive more in infant care and childcare subsidies, he said.

To strengthen support for student care, the government will raise the monthly household income threshold for Student Care Fee Assistance from S$4,500 to S$6,500, allowing more families to qualify.

These enhancements are expected to benefit more than 60,000 families with children in preschools, as well as around 13,000 students and their families in student care centres registered with the Ministry of Social and Family Development.