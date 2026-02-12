Budget 2026: New voluntary CPF life-cycle investment scheme to start in 2028

SINGAPORE: Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will have the option of putting their funds into a new CPF life-cycle investment scheme when it is introduced in 2028.

The new scheme was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the Budget 2026 statement on Thursday (Feb 12).

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and CPF Board, the scheme will offer simplified, low-cost and diversified life-cycle investment products.

Life-cycle investments automatically rebalance investors' portfolios towards less risky assets as they approach a target date, such as retirement age.

"Today, the CPF system provides stable, risk-free interest rates to help Singaporeans grow their savings for retirement," said MOM and the CPF Board in a joint press release.

The existing CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) gives members the option of investing CPF savings in a wide range of instruments.

The new scheme will complement the existing system by catering to long-term investors who are willing to take some risk, but may have less expertise in navigating the CPFIS offerings or prefer not to actively manage their investments, they said.

It is meant for investors who want to stay invested for the long term, such as 20 years, and ride out market cycles.

In his Budget speech, Mr Wong noted that some CPF members are prepared to take more risk to generate potentially higher returns.

“But experience shows that most people do not do well picking and trading individual stocks,” he said.

“For retail investors, a more sensible approach is broad and diversified exposure through low-cost funds.”

Even then, risks remain as some may invest when markets are high and retire during a downturn, when they need their savings most, said Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister.

He said this was why the CPF Advisory Panel earlier recommended the Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme, which was accepted by the government in 2016.

Mr Wong said the government had studied the panel’s recommendation carefully.

“Currently, such life-cycle investment products are available in the market, but they have traditionally come with high fees,” he said.

“Rather than leave this entirely to the market, the government will help shape and develop such products under a new scheme for CPF members.”

He added that the government will strengthen efforts to help Singaporeans understand whether this option is suitable for them, particularly younger members with a long runway to retirement who can better ride out short-term market fluctuations.