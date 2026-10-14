‘Modest take-up’: More than 90 families await childminders as pilot faces matching challenge

SINGAPORE: Dozens of families are on a waitlist for a childminder under a government pilot offering home and community-based care for infants.

As of July 2026, more than 110 infants have enrolled in the pilot since it began in December 2024, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in response to CNA’s queries.

Another 95 families are waiting to be matched with a childminder. About 250 active childminders are registered under the pilot.

Some parents who spoke to CNA said they had positive experiences with the childminders they engaged, but others struggled to find one located near their homes.

Some childminders also said they had challenges securing a steady stream of enrolments.

Operators said that interest does not necessarily translate into enrolments, as parents typically want a childminder close to their home, workplace or daily commute.

ECDA told CNA that feedback from participating families has generally been positive, with the majority of parents surveyed indicating they were satisfied with the pilot and would recommend it to others.

“At the same time, take-up has been modest. The key difficulty has been in matching available childminders with interested families, typically due to geographical distance.

“We are monitoring these and other factors as we assess the pilot, and consider the way forward.”

Launched in December 2024, the three-year pilot allows childminders engaged by three operators – EduNanny by Butler, Kidibliss and NannyPro Care – to provide infant care in their homes or at designated community spaces.

The pilot is open to Singaporean infants aged between two and 18 months. Each childminder can care for up to three infants at any one time.

ECDA conducts background checks on childminders, who must undergo mandatory training including infant first aid and basic infant care before they can work.

Services cost S$16.50 (US$12.90) for five hours of half-day care and S$33 for 10 hours of full-day care, before Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Parents can use their child’s Child Development Account funds to further offset the cost during subsidised hours between 7am and 7pm from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Other nanny and babysitting websites showed that prices can start at around S$25 an hour and go up to about S$50 per hour to care for one baby.