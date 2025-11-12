Chin Swee Road murder: Suspect taken back to crime scene by police

SINGAPORE: One of two men accused of murdering a 56-year-old man was taken back to the scene of the crime on Wednesday morning (Nov 12).

Poh Choon Kiat, 59, was strapped at wrists and ankles and escorted by police officers to floors 16, 17 and 19 at 51 Chin Swee Road.

Poh has been charged with murdering Mr Jaganthan Arunasalam. He was also arrested for drug-related offences, and that case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The other murder suspect, 58-year-old Tan Boon Hui, was not at the crime scene on Wednesday.