Chin Swee Road murder: Suspect taken back to crime scene by police
Poh Choon Kiat, 59, is one of two men charged with murdering Mr Jaganthan Arunasalam.
SINGAPORE: One of two men accused of murdering a 56-year-old man was taken back to the scene of the crime on Wednesday morning (Nov 12).
Poh Choon Kiat, 59, was strapped at wrists and ankles and escorted by police officers to floors 16, 17 and 19 at 51 Chin Swee Road.
Poh has been charged with murdering Mr Jaganthan Arunasalam. He was also arrested for drug-related offences, and that case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.
The other murder suspect, 58-year-old Tan Boon Hui, was not at the crime scene on Wednesday.
Dressed in a red polo shirt and blue shorts, Poh was questioned by officers at the scene before he was taken away in a police van.
Police officers received a call for help at Block 51 Chin Swee Road at about 3.10am last Saturday.
The victim was found lying injured outside his unit following a fight and he was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died.
The police said preliminary investigations showed that four men were involved in the fight, which arose from a dispute. During the fight, one of the men allegedly stabbed Mr Jaganthan.
Two knives were recovered and seized by the police following the incident.
Poh and Tan, who know each other, were charged on Sunday with murder with common intention.
A 36-year-old man, who was Mr Jaganthan's friend, was arrested for fighting in a public space and is assisting with police investigations.
The offence of murder with common intention carries the death penalty.