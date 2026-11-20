SHENZHEN: Singapore and China enjoy a close partnership that has grown deeper despite changes in the world order, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Nov 20).

He was speaking at the opening of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting earlier this week.

"The relationship has deepened even as the international environment has become more complex," said Mr Wong.

The government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chong Qing are doing well, and Singapore is looking to build on those initiatives to further deepen economic ties, he said.

“Singapore and China have achieved much together, and I look forward to discussing with President Xi how we can build on this very strong foundation and take our partnership further,” said Mr Wong.

This was Mr Wong's third meeting with President Xi since becoming prime minister.