Singapore-China ties have deepened even as global environment grows more complex: PM Wong
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
SHENZHEN: Singapore and China enjoy a close partnership that has grown deeper despite changes in the world order, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Nov 20).
He was speaking at the opening of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting earlier this week.
"The relationship has deepened even as the international environment has become more complex," said Mr Wong.
The government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chong Qing are doing well, and Singapore is looking to build on those initiatives to further deepen economic ties, he said.
“Singapore and China have achieved much together, and I look forward to discussing with President Xi how we can build on this very strong foundation and take our partnership further,” said Mr Wong.
This was Mr Wong's third meeting with President Xi since becoming prime minister.
The two leaders met for 25 minutes at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, which is also where the historic summit between the US, Chinese and Russian leaders took place on Thursday.
Mr Wong congratulated Mr Xi on his trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Such dialogue is especially valuable as it contributes to greater understanding, peace and stability for the entire world," he said.
He also congratulated China on their successful hosting of the APEC summit.
In Mr Xi's opening remarks, he said China and Singapore have cooperated in various areas and yielded good results, bringing benefits to people in both countries.
As friends and neighbours, both countries should keep pace with the trends in a rapidly changing world. Singapore and China should strengthen strategic communication and take their All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership to new heights, he said.
That will help each side to modernise, while contributing to the prosperity and security of the region and the world, said Mr Xi.