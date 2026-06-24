Chinatown Complex hawkers get temporary exhaust fix after week of sweltering conditions

SINGAPORE: Hawkers at Chinatown Complex Food Centre who endured sweltering conditions due to a faulty exhaust system may finally get some relief.

Several electricians were seen on Wednesday (Jun 24) installing temporary exhaust systems at two of the at least seven affected stalls.

Hawkers told CNA the exhaust system – which funnels heat out of the cooking area – stopped working on Jun 17, leaving stalls unbearably hot.

“The moment you enter the shop, you would begin sweating after a few seconds,” said Mr Melvin Chew, hawker at Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap.

Mr Tham Hin Kwok, who owns Hao Dong Kitchen two stalls down, said he had no choice but to endure the heat the past week.

“It was just so hot, but business had to go on,” said the 68-year-old.