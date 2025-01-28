Singapore's diversity a 'source of strength'; must find ways to deepen mutual understanding: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore's diversity is a "source of strength" and the people here must continually seek ways to deepen mutual understanding and expand common space, said Prime Minister Lawerence Wong on Tuesday (Jan 28).



In his first Chinese New Year message as prime minister since taking over the leadership reins last year, Mr Wong said that the people in Singapore should make an extra effort to engage and reach out to those of different races and religions.



"We may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us. But we cannot let our differences pull us apart," he said.



"In a world that is increasingly divided and polarised, our unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture."

In his message, he said that the world is also becoming "more dangerous", pointing to terrorist groups using the conflict in the Middle East to further their agenda and call for attacks.



Earlier this month, the Internal Security Department announced that three men whose radicalisation was triggered or accelerated by the Israel-Hamas conflict were detained under the Internal Security Act.

The three Singaporeans were separately self-radicalised online and had made preparations to engage in armed violence overseas.

While Singapore will remain vigilant against any security threats, the country must also be mentally prepared for the possibility of an attack occurring here, said Mr Wong.



"If that were to happen, we must be able to stand together as one united people, resolute and undivided.

"Such challenges should not weaken the fabric of our society, but instead strengthen our resolve to protect our harmony and way of life," the prime minister said.

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES

In his Chinese New Year message, Mr Wong also noted the government's commitment to supporting families at various stages of life.

He said the government is ramping up the supply of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats and making public housing more affordable for young couples.

About 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2025, of which nearly 20 per cent will have shorter waiting times of under three years.

Leave arrangements will also be enhanced, including through a new shared parental leave scheme.

Mr Wong previously announced during his National Day Rally speech in August that parents will get an additional 10 weeks of shared leave to care for their infants when a new scheme is fully implemented by Apr 1, 2026.

"We are also investing significantly in schools, especially preschools, so that every child, regardless of background, gets a good start in life," he said.