Three men detained under ISA after radicalisation triggered, accelerated by Israel-Hamas conflict
Each of the three men had taken steps to familiarise themselves with weapons, with one visiting a shooting range in Bangkok.
SINGAPORE: Three men whose radicalisation was triggered or accelerated by the Israel-Hamas conflict were detained under the Internal Security Act in November 2024, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Thursday (Jan 9).
All three Singaporeans were separately self-radicalised online and had made preparations to engage in armed violence overseas.
“While their cases are not related, their radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict,” said ISD.
Each of the three men had taken steps to familiarise themselves with weapons, with one visiting a shooting range in Bangkok. They were arrested in October 2024.
Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, ISD has dealt with at least five Singaporeans under the ISA whose radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the conflict.
PRACTISED WITH TOY GUNS
Muhammad Indra Aqmal Effendy, 21, was working as a lift mechanic at the time of his arrest.
His radicalisation started after Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 attacks against Israel. He started consuming online content on the Gaza situation, which showed Palestinian civilians being killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
He also came across extremist materials on armed jihad and martyrdom.
“Emotionally affected by the suffering of the Palestinians, he formed a hatred towards the IDF, and within weeks, developed a strong desire to fight for Hamas against the IDF in Gaza,” said ISD.
“He believed this was a legitimate form of armed jihad and aspired to die as a martyr while fighting.”
In preparation for his travel to Gaza, Indra researched possible travel routes. He identified an online foreign contact based in the Palestinian territories whom he thought could help him get around Gaza.
He also made preparations to be “combat-ready”, said ISD.
“Having a background in martial arts, he honed his unarmed combat skills by carrying out pad work conditioning exercises at home,” said the agency.
“He also practised reloading and pulling the trigger with his toy guns daily to improve his muscle memory in weapons handling.”
Indra also searched online for shooting ranges in Batam, where he could train with live firearms.
VISITED SHOOTING RANGE IN BANGKOK
Mohamad Latiff Rahim, 41, was a director of a digital marketing company when he was arrested.
He was based in Bangkok and was arrested upon his return to Singapore.
He had started down “the path of radicalisation” in 2010, after he began consuming online content on “Islamic eschatological prophecies relating to the End-of-Times”.
Over the years, he became convinced this would occur in his lifetime, and it was his religious duty to fight alongside the mujahideen, or fighters, against the “enemies of Islam” during this period.
Hamas’ attacks on Oct 7, 2023, and the conflict’s expansion to involve Iran convinced Latiff that the End-of-Times was imminent.
This accelerated his desire to engage in armed violence.
He viewed the IDF and the Israeli government as “enemies” for inflicting suffering on the Palestinians.
“Latiff, a Shi’ite Muslim, regarded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the prophesied leader who would lead the mujahideen to fight against the ‘enemies’ during the End-of-Times,” said ISD.
“He believed that Khamenei would issue a call for Muslims to engage in armed jihad. He was ready to respond to such a call by travelling to the Middle East to join Iran’s military forces or Iran-backed militant groups like the Hezbollah.”
Even before the latest Israel-Hamas conflict, he had made preparations for his plans to engage in armed conflict.
In September 2022, Latiff visited a shooting range in Bangkok to familiarise himself with firearms.
In early 2024, he “ramped up” his physical training to be combat-ready, by practising stabbing and slashing motions with kitchen knives at least four to five times a month in Bangkok.
“He simulated attacks on vital body points which he believed would cause instant death – such as the chest and jugular veins.”
ISD said he did not have specific attack plans against Singapore, but he admitted that he was willing to carry out instructions from Khamenei, including conducting attacks in Singapore.
PLANNED TO VISIT SHOOTING RANGE IN BATAM
Nurisham Yusoff, 44, was working as a security guard when he was arrested.
In 2020, he became interested in Islamic eschatological prophecies on the End-of-Times.
He went on social media for religious knowledge and was exposed to the teachings of foreign radical and segregationist preachers, such as Azhar Idrus and Wadi Annuar.
Azhar Idrus, a Malaysian preacher, has incited violence against non-Muslims. For example, he has stated that whoever has insulted Allah, the Prophet Muhammad, Quran and Islam should be killed.
Wadi Annuar, a Malaysian preacher, has made divisive comments on other religions and communities. For example, he referred to Thaipusam procession as “devil worshipping”, and encouraged Muslims to disassociate themselves from Jews and Christians.
Nurisham also researched materials on the concept of martyrdom.
“He came to believe that martyrdom was the easiest way for him to atone for his sins in time to enter Heaven during the impending End-of-Times,” said ISD.
Following Hamas’ attacks, he consumed online extremist materials related to the latest conflict.
He was convinced that it was his religious obligation to travel to Gaza to take up arms with Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades (AQB).
Like Latiff, he saw the events in Gaza as a sign that the End-of-Times was imminent.
He believed that fighting with the AQB was a “legitimate form of armed jihad” that would enable him to achieve martyrdom during the End-of-Times.
The 44-year-old took steps to prepare himself for his plans to engage in armed violence.
He researched for ways to enter Gaza and posted extensively on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict and AQB, in hopes someone would facilitate his travel to Gaza.
“In addition, Nurisham believed that the military training he had undergone, including weapons handling, when he served with the Singapore Armed Forces, would be useful when he joined the AQB,” said ISD.
He also made plans to refamiliarise himself with firearms handling at a shooting range in Batam.
In response to media queries, the Defence Ministry said that at a national level and within SAF, security systems and processes have been put in place to screen and detect personnel who may pose as security threats.
“It is a legitimate concern and security threat that national servicemen could use their skills learned in the SAF to commit criminal acts or acts of terrorism,” said a MINDEF spokesperson.
The Military Security Department within MINDEF regularly screens for people who might pose such threats. If identified, they would not be put into positions to “acquire soldiering skills or gain access to equipment that may pose a threat”.
MINDEF said the MSD works closely with other government security agencies.
“SAF commanders also engage their soldiers regularly to strengthen cohesion and promote mutual understanding between people of different backgrounds,” said MINDEF.
ACTED ALONE
ISD said all three men acted alone and there was no indication they radicalised or recruited others in Singapore.
Their family members in Singapore were unaware of their plans to take part in armed violence.
“These three cases highlight how overseas conflicts can have an impact on Singapore’s security,” said the agency.
“Even though it has been more than a year since the start of the conflict, extremist narratives on it, as well as on the growing strife in the Middle East, have not abated.”
ISD reminded the public to stay vigilant against radical elements and extremist narratives, which encourage or legitimise acts of terrorism and violent extremism.
“We will take firm action against any individual in Singapore who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence, regardless of how they rationalise such violence, or where the violence takes place.”
Family members and friends should look out for changes in behaviour and alert the authorities if they suspect their loved ones have been radicalised.
The possible signs include frequently surfing radical websites and posting or sharing extremist views on social media platforms.
They may also share extremist views with friends and relatives, or make remarks that promote ill will or hatred towards people of other races, religions or communities.
Some might express intent to take part in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore or incite others to take part in such acts.
Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised can contact ISD at 1800-2626-473.