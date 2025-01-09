Three men detained under ISA after radicalisation triggered, accelerated by Israel-Hamas conflict

PLANNED TO VISIT SHOOTING RANGE IN BATAM

Nurisham Yusoff, 44, was working as a security guard when he was arrested.

In 2020, he became interested in Islamic eschatological prophecies on the End-of-Times.

He went on social media for religious knowledge and was exposed to the teachings of foreign radical and segregationist preachers, such as Azhar Idrus and Wadi Annuar.

Azhar Idrus, a Malaysian preacher, has incited violence against non-Muslims. For example, he has stated that whoever has insulted Allah, the Prophet Muhammad, Quran and Islam should be killed.

Wadi Annuar, a Malaysian preacher, has made divisive comments on other religions and communities. For example, he referred to Thaipusam procession as “devil worshipping”, and encouraged Muslims to disassociate themselves from Jews and Christians.

Nurisham also researched materials on the concept of martyrdom.

“He came to believe that martyrdom was the easiest way for him to atone for his sins in time to enter Heaven during the impending End-of-Times,” said ISD.

Following Hamas’ attacks, he consumed online extremist materials related to the latest conflict.

He was convinced that it was his religious obligation to travel to Gaza to take up arms with Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades (AQB).

Like Latiff, he saw the events in Gaza as a sign that the End-of-Times was imminent.

He believed that fighting with the AQB was a “legitimate form of armed jihad” that would enable him to achieve martyrdom during the End-of-Times.

The 44-year-old took steps to prepare himself for his plans to engage in armed violence.

He researched for ways to enter Gaza and posted extensively on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict and AQB, in hopes someone would facilitate his travel to Gaza.

“In addition, Nurisham believed that the military training he had undergone, including weapons handling, when he served with the Singapore Armed Forces, would be useful when he joined the AQB,” said ISD.

He also made plans to refamiliarise himself with firearms handling at a shooting range in Batam.



In response to media queries, the Defence Ministry said that at a national level and within SAF, security systems and processes have been put in place to screen and detect personnel who may pose as security threats.

“It is a legitimate concern and security threat that national servicemen could use their skills learned in the SAF to commit criminal acts or acts of terrorism,” said a MINDEF spokesperson.

The Military Security Department within MINDEF regularly screens for people who might pose such threats. If identified, they would not be put into positions to “acquire soldiering skills or gain access to equipment that may pose a threat”.

MINDEF said the MSD works closely with other government security agencies.

“SAF commanders also engage their soldiers regularly to strengthen cohesion and promote mutual understanding between people of different backgrounds,” said MINDEF.