MINDEF confirms screening in place to prevent certain individuals from acquiring 'soldiering' skills

SINGAPORE: Screening processes are in place to make sure people who pose security threats are not put in roles where they can develop "soldiering" skills, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Jan 9).

The comment was in response to the detainment of three radicalised Singaporeans - all men - under the Internal Security Act.

One of them, 44-year-old Nurisham Yusoff, highlighted that the weapon-handling skills he had acquired during his time in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) could help in his intention to join the military wing of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.

"It is a legitimate concern and security threat that national servicemen could use their skills learned in the SAF to commit criminal acts or acts of terrorism," a MINDEF spokesperson said in response to CNA queries.

MINDEF's Military Security Department regularly screens for individuals who might pose such threats, said the spokesperson.

"If identified, such persons will not be put into positions to acquire soldiering skills or gain access to equipment that pose a threat."

The Military Security Department also works in close coordination with other government security agencies, MINDEF said.

It added that SAF commanders regularly engage their soldiers to "strengthen cohesion and promote mutual understanding between people of different backgrounds".