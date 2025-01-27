Be upfront about Chinese New Year surcharges, consumer watchdog tells retailers

SINGAPORE: Shoppers may be willing to fork out more for some products and services in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, but Singapore's consumer watchdog has urged sellers to be upfront about seasonal increases during the period.

This comes as the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) received nine complaints last year over such surcharges, up from four in 2022 and six in 2023.

The cases involved services like car washes as well as hair, manicure and pedicures, where consumers were not told of surcharges of up to 30 per cent beforehand.