Singaporeans opt for longer-haul destinations during upcoming Chinese New Year public holidays

SINGAPORE: More people in Singapore are choosing to spend the upcoming Chinese New Year public holidays abroad, and in destinations further from the usual, tour operators said.

Super Travels, for instance, has seen a 20 per cent jump in bookings during the festive period this year compared with last year.

This is likely because the occasion falls on Wednesday (Jan 29) and Thursday this year, lending itself to a long weekend, said the firm’s marketing manager William Huang. In comparison, last year, Chinese New Year fell over a weekend, he noted.

For the same reason, over half of the tour groups are visiting European destinations like Spain and Portugal, he said.

The longest trip is a 15-day tour to Eastern Europe, he added.

"During this Chinese New Year holiday, it's the best time, because they can spend less (annual) leave to travel (for) longer, as compared to other months where … they will have to spend more (annual) leave to cover the same period of time,” he said.

At least 80 per cent of the people who booked trips around this period are those who celebrate the festival, he added.