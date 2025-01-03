Singaporeans opt for longer-haul destinations during upcoming Chinese New Year public holidays
Among popular destinations are Spain and Portugal.
SINGAPORE: More people in Singapore are choosing to spend the upcoming Chinese New Year public holidays abroad, and in destinations further from the usual, tour operators said.
Super Travels, for instance, has seen a 20 per cent jump in bookings during the festive period this year compared with last year.
This is likely because the occasion falls on Wednesday (Jan 29) and Thursday this year, lending itself to a long weekend, said the firm’s marketing manager William Huang. In comparison, last year, Chinese New Year fell over a weekend, he noted.
For the same reason, over half of the tour groups are visiting European destinations like Spain and Portugal, he said.
The longest trip is a 15-day tour to Eastern Europe, he added.
"During this Chinese New Year holiday, it's the best time, because they can spend less (annual) leave to travel (for) longer, as compared to other months where … they will have to spend more (annual) leave to cover the same period of time,” he said.
At least 80 per cent of the people who booked trips around this period are those who celebrate the festival, he added.
HESITATION IN TRAVELLING TO CHINA
Travel agency EU Holidays has also seen about three-quarters of its bookings to countries like Italy, Switzerland and Paris during this period.
However, it has seen a slight dip in bookings, which it attributes to many having already gone for their holidays last month.
Asian places where Chinese New Year is more widely celebrated like China and Taiwan are less popular than usual, said the firm’s managing director Ong Hanjie.
“The restaurants are going to be more expensive. There'll be overcrowding at the places of interest. There will be traffic jams,” he said, explaining why people are opting for other destinations.
The world’s largest mass migration takes place during the Chinese New Year period in China every year, as millions of people travel back to their hometowns to reunite with their families.
GOING FOR THE VIBES
However, other agencies’ experiences have been different. At Chan Brothers Travels, demand for tours to these places has increased.
Interest in China and Taiwan, in particular, has surged, said marketing communications executive Tan Jie Ni.
“This is due to their rich traditions that are deeply aligned with the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year,” she said.
She pointed out that Taiwan's capital Taipei comes alive with lanterns, street markets and performances, which provide tourists a festive atmosphere.
Chinese cities like Guangzhou are also popular for their festive vibes, which include centuries-old traditions like the lion dance, fireworks and also an elaborate temple festival, she said.
“Singapore's tropical climate (also) makes the winter destinations such as Japan, Korea, Europe and China particularly appealing during the Chinese New Year period,” she added.
Ms Tan said a growing trend at her agency is the preference for advanced planning and booking.
“For instance, looking at Chinese New departures in 2025, specific segments of the travellers, particularly those who are looking for mid- and longer-haul destinations, had already secured their trips as early as the second quarter of 2024,” she said.