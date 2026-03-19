One person dead, one taken to hospital after fire at Choa Chu Kang flat

SINGAPORE: A person died and another was taken to hospital after a fire at a Choa Chu Kang flat in the early hours of Thursday (Mar 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5 at about 3am. The fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit on the 14th floor.

A 33-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit, police said in response to CNA's query.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 61-year-old woman from the affected unit who had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.



Two other people from the affected block were assessed for smoke inhalation, but declined to be brought to the hospital, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a "precautionary measure".

SCDF extinguished the fire with two water jets and the cause of the fire is under investigation.