Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut opens first global innovation centre outside Europe in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut has opened its first global innovation centre outside of Europe in Singapore, tapping artificial intelligence to drive growth in Asia.

The Zurich-headquartered company said its new facility at the Singapore Science Park will also boost research and development efforts and support the creation of products tailored for fast-growing Asian markets.

It brings together the world’s first AI centre dedicated to chocolate and cocoa, alongside a cacao coatings centre focused on product development, according to a media release on Tuesday (Feb 10).