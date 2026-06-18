Tunnelling under an overpass, preserving a monument: The engineering challenges behind the Circle Line Loop

SINGAPORE: Cars continued passing along the Keppel Viaduct as a tunnel that would complete the Circle Line (CCL) loop was being bored directly beneath it.

It was one of several engineering challenges involved in building the three new CCL stations – Prince Edward Road, Cantonment and Keppel – which open for public preview on Jul 4 and enter service on Jul 12.

The tunnel between Cantonment and Keppel stations had to pass through the pile foundations of two viaduct piers while traffic continued flowing above, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 18). Pile foundations are long columns drilled into the ground to support a structure’s weight.

To carry out the works safely, smaller micropiles were drilled next to the planned tunnel alignment to serve as a new foundation for the viaduct. Its weight was transferred from the original piles to the micropiles using hydraulic jacks.

Once the original piles were no longer load-bearing, they were disconnected and the tunnel boring machine excavated through the space.

The procedure took about eight months in 2021, with vehicles passing overhead throughout, unaffected.