3 new Circle Line MRT stations to open on Jul 12, completing loop
Commuters can travel between the three new Circle Line stations for free in a public preview on Jul 4.
SINGAPORE: Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations will open for passenger service on Jul 12, completing the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station.
The three new stations will be open for a public preview from 9.30am to 9pm on Jul 4, and passengers will enjoy free travel between the stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Thursday (May 14).
The completed Circle Line will span 39km across 33 stations, with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to all existing MRT lines, LTA said.
Commuters will enjoy shorter travel times between areas in the west, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge, and the central business district and Marina Bay in the city centre, as well as areas in the east like Paya Lebar.
A commuter travelling by train from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay currently must transfer between the Circle Line, North East Line and North-South Line.
With the completion of the Circle Line, the same journey can be completed without any transfers on a single train ride, saving about 10 minutes of travel time.
Work on the three stations started in 2019 and was set to be completed in 2025 before disruptions due to COVID-19 delayed their completion by a year.
Keppel station, located along Keppel Road, will serve future residential and commercial developments in the Greater Southern Waterfront and improve accessibility to nearby business hubs, including Keppel Distripark.
The station sits 20m underground, roughly the height of a six-storey Housing and Development Board (HDB) block, and is accessible via three entrances. A 24-hour underpass links Entrances 1 and 2.
Cantonment station is located below the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station and will serve the historic Tanjong Pagar area.
The 28m-deep station can be accessed from four entrances linking it to the Singapore Art Museum, Spottiswoode Park Estate, Everton Road and the rejuvenated Tanjong Pagar Railway Station when it is ready.
Positioned in the Shenton Way area, Prince Edward Road station will improve connectivity for nearby office workers and visitors.
The 30m-deep station is accessible via two entrances. One entrance connects directly to nearby residential and office developments, while the other provides access to landmarks such as Hock Teck See Temple and Masjid Haji Muhammad Salleh.
The completion of the Circle Line "will provide more convenience for commuters, strengthen connectivity and resilience across the rail network, and improve access to key employment nodes, residential areas and lifestyle destinations", LTA said.