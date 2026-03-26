Shorter Circle Line weekend services from Apr 11 ahead of final three station openings

SINGAPORE: Circle Line train services will run shorter hours on weekends from Apr 11 to May 17 for testing ahead of the opening of three new stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said on Thursday (Mar 26).

Train services across the whole Circle Line will end at 11pm on Saturdays and resume at 9am on Sundays during this period.

Commuters may experience up to an additional 30 minutes of travel time during the service adjustments, LTA and SMRT said in a joint statement.

During this period, shuttle bus services will be provided from 5am to 9am on Sundays. Commuters will pay the same fares for the shuttle buses as they would for train travel.

The two routes and intervals are: