Shorter Circle Line weekend services from Apr 11 ahead of final three station openings
Trains will end earlier on Saturdays and resume later on Sundays, following tunnel strengthening works that are set to complete ahead of schedule.
SINGAPORE: Circle Line train services will run shorter hours on weekends from Apr 11 to May 17 for testing ahead of the opening of three new stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said on Thursday (Mar 26).
Train services across the whole Circle Line will end at 11pm on Saturdays and resume at 9am on Sundays during this period.
Commuters may experience up to an additional 30 minutes of travel time during the service adjustments, LTA and SMRT said in a joint statement.
During this period, shuttle bus services will be provided from 5am to 9am on Sundays. Commuters will pay the same fares for the shuttle buses as they would for train travel.
The two routes and intervals are:
- Shuttle 36 will operate between HarbourFront and Bishan stations, at intervals of seven to 10 minutes.
- Shuttle 37 will operate between Bishan and Promenade stations, at intervals of three to five minutes.
The integration testing for Circle Line Stage 6 can only be carried out after tunnel strengthening works are completed, as it requires the entire line to be available for testing, the authorities said.
Stage 6 comprises three underground stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – closing the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations.
The extension is expected to open in the middle of this year.
TUNNEL WORKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
The upcoming service adjustments follow tunnel strengthening works along the Circle Line, which are set to be completed ahead of schedule.
The scheduled service disruption, which began on Jan 17, has seen trains operating on a single platform between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations.
Originally slated to finish on Apr 19, the tunnel strengthening works are now expected to be completed by Apr 10.
Train services will also resume fully in both tunnels of the affected stretch on Apr 10.
With the resumption of normal Circle Line service at these stations, peak period shuttle buses will operate at reduced frequency before ceasing operation after Apr 13.
Speaking to journalists at Dakota MRT station, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the tunnel strengthening works are “very tough, very complicated work”, with many workers involved, even through the Ramadan period.
“They managed to bring forward the completion of the project, which I think is a significant achievement, while doing so very safely,” Mr Siow said.
RISING FUEL PRICES
Mr Siow also spoke about how the Middle East conflict has affected Singapore’s transportation industry.
“The situation does have an impact on our transport sector, whether it's air, sea or land.”
He said the ministry is working to ensure fuel supply remains stable, noting that stockpiles are not being eroded and supply lines remain open.
On rising fuel prices, he said some of the impact has been absorbed by the market, with airlines raising ticket prices and some platform operators providing subsidies to drivers and delivery workers.
He added that the ministry is watching the situation closely to assess if government intervention is needed.