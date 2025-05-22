Circle Line train services to end early on some days from Jun 15 to Jul 30 ahead of stage 6 opening

THE ISCS

LTA and SMRT said that the ISCS monitors and manages the systems on the CCL, including power supply, communications and station facilities. It also supports communications between stations, control centres and trains.

"The current system has been in use since the CCL began operations in 2009, and needs to be renewed to ensure it is compatible with the new CCL6 system," they said.

Earlier closures of train services "are required to provide longer blocks of engineering hours necessary for testing and commissioning of the new servers and equipment to be carried out safely and rigorously," LTA and SMRT said.

They advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and to rely on alternative routes via other MRT lines and bus services to reach their destinations.

Commuters can also refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for more details.

Posters will be put up at all CCL MRT stations and at stations that interchange with the CCL to inform commuters of the service adjustments, while station staff will also be deployed at affected stations to assist during the service adjustment period.

LTA and SMRT noted that further service adjustments "will be needed to complete systems integration testing across the entire CCL, and ensure that the CCL6 stretch is well integrated with the existing CCL.

"At present, we plan tentatively to carry out these adjustments from September to December 2025," they said.

"These temporary service adjustments are necessary as we prepare for the opening of CCL6, so that there is sufficient time to conduct thorough and rigorous testing to ensure the safety of our commuters.

"These works will bring us closer to the completion of the CCL6 extension, which will enhance connectivity, shorten travel times, and bring greater convenience to our commuters," said LTA and SMRT.