SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 1.55-month year-end bonus, with junior-grade officers getting an additional one-time payment, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$300.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme, will receive a higher one-time payment of S$600.

The year-end payment takes into account Singapore's updated 2026 economic growth forecast of around 6 per cent, as well as the National Wages Council's guidelines for 2026/2027, which encourage a positive approach to wage increases amid stronger-than-expected economic performance.

The stronger growth outlook reflects Singapore's better-than-expected economic performance in the first three quarters of 2026, as well as "expectations that the global boom in AI-related investment would continue for the rest of the year, thus benefitting sectors like manufacturing and wholesale trade in Singapore".

The government will also continue paying all civil servants a one-month non-pensionable annual allowance, commonly known as the 13th-month bonus.