Civil servants to receive 0.45 month mid-year bonus; additional one-time payment for junior grade officers
Junior grade officers will get an additional one-time payment of up to S$400 (US$310).
SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.45-month mid-year bonus, and junior-grade officers will receive an additional one-time payment of up to S$400 (US$310), the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Tuesday (Jun 23).
Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$250, while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme will receive a higher one-time payment of S$400.
Last year, civil servants received a mid-year bonus of 0.4 months and a year-end bonus of 1.3 months.
The mid-year civil service bonus for 2024 was 0.45 months.
Singapore’s economy grew by 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis from January to March.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained the GDP growth forecast at 2 to 4 per cent for the year, following better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2026.
PSD said that the mid-year payment takes into consideration Singapore’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2026 and that the downside risks to Singapore’s economic outlook “remain significant”.
“The public sector unions and the government will jointly monitor the developments for the rest of the year and calibrate the year-end payments accordingly,” it said.