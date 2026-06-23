Civil servants to receive 0.45 month mid-year bonus; additional one-time payment for junior grade officers

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.45-month mid-year bonus, and junior-grade officers will receive an additional one-time payment of up to S$400 (US$310), the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Tuesday (Jun 23).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$250, while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme will receive a higher one-time payment of S$400.

Last year, civil servants received a mid-year bonus of 0.4 months and a year-end bonus of 1.3 months.

The mid-year civil service bonus for 2024 was 0.45 months.

Singapore’s economy grew by 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis from January to March.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained the GDP growth forecast at 2 to 4 per cent for the year, following better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2026.