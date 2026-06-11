CNA Explains: How Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals work - and what happens next

SINGAPORE: A maid agency was recently ordered to compensate a customer after falsely claiming that a domestic helper could speak Mandarin - a case that has put the spotlight on Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals (SCT).

For consumers and businesses locked in disputes over money, going to court can be costly and intimidating. The SCT offers a faster, lower-cost alternative to resolve certain disputes - without the need for a lawyer.

What kinds of cases qualify, how much can you claim, and what happens after you file? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Small Claims Tribunals?

Part of the State Courts, the SCT specialises in resolving low-value disputes.

It typically deals with cases involving goods or services or residential tenancy agreements. Claims must be filed within two years after the date that creates one's "cause of action", according to the Singapore Courts (SG Courts) website.

"Cause of action" in this case is the set of facts that entitles one to start a court action against another party.

Most SCT cases conclude within four months of filing, it said.

Lawyers are not allowed to represent parties in proceedings before the SCT, though they can provide legal advice to claimants to help them better understand the process, assess the merits of their case and ensure that their supporting documents are in order, Ms Cherie Tan of DOT Chambers told CNA.

According to SG Courts' annual report for 2024, 11,771 cases were filed in the SCT that year, making up about 77 per cent of the State Courts' community justice and tribunals cases.

Who can file a claim, and how much can you request?

Cases in the SCT have a claim limit of up to S$20,000, though this can be increased to S$30,000 with both parties' consent.

Individuals or other entities can file claims with the SCT, with filing fees that vary depending on the claim amount: S$10 for individuals and S$50 for other entities for claims of up to S$5,000. It would be S$20 for individuals and S$100 for other entities for claims above S$5,000 but up to S$10,000.

For claims above S$10,000 but up to S$30,000, the filing fee will be 1 per cent of the amount claimed for individuals and 3 per cent for other entities.

Claims must be filed online via the Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS) using your Singpass account, while tourists can apply for a temporary CJTS pass to access it.

The process is accessible and designed for self-represented parties, said Ms Tan.