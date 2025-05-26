Mediacorp crowned broadcaster of the year, on top of 67 awards haul at Berlin World Media Festivals and New York Festivals 

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp was crowned broadcaster of the year at the 2025 World Media Festivals (WMF) in Berlin, on top of snagging 67 international awards at the WMF and another event, the New York Festivals.

The national media network clinched 47 wins at the WMF - a global competition recognising excellence in both broadcast and non-broadcast media - on its way to winning the inaugural broadcaster of the year award, which is "in recognition of outstanding achievement across the festival". The honour "reflects the highest overall score, earned through multiple award-winning entries that demonstrate consistent excellence", the organisers said.

On the Broadcaster of the Year win, Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects not just the success of individual programmes, but the strength of our entire suite of content. From compelling English and Chinese documentaries and standout entertainment shows like President’s Challenge Night and the drama Unforgivable, to well-deserved recognition for talents like Wei Du for Walk The Line - it’s immensely gratifying to see the full breadth of our work celebrated on a global stage.

“This special award reaffirms how we are continually pushing creative boundaries and finding new meaningful ways to connect with, engage and serve the diverse communities that make up our audience," she added.

Sara Chinbuah, Festival Director of WMF, said that Mediacorp "stands out for its versatility, consistent presence, and editorial impact, delivering a diverse slate of high-quality content across documentary, news, entertainment - film and series, and public relations”.

Separately, Mediacorp also won 18 awards at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and two awards at the New York Festivals Radio Awards, while coming in as a finalist in 24 other categories. The New York Festivals is an international competition, celebrating advertising, television and radio programming from around the world.

Among the Mediacorp wins, CNA - a subsidiary of the company - clinched 39 awards: it secured one special award, nine golds and thirteen silvers at the WMF. At the New York Festivals, CNA bagged four golds at the Television & Film Awards and a fifth at the Radio Awards. It also won six silvers and five bronzes at the Television & Film Awards.

WALK THE LINE WINS GOLD AT BOTH FESTIVALS

Walk the Line, an in-house documentary, won gold awards at both festivals. The three-part series follows Chinese migrants for seven weeks on their perilous journey, trying to enter the United States illegally from South America.

The documentary previously won Best Documentary Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 and bagged a silver award in the Investigative Documentaries and Reports category at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

CNA correspondent Wei Du won Best Factual Presenter at last year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards for her work on the documentary.

She clinched a gold at this year’s New York Festivals’ Television & Film Awards, under the news reporter/correspondent category.