Singapore

Watch live at 1.30pm: CNA Leadership Summit - Trust Matters
27 Jul 2023 12:19PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 01:16PM)
SINGAPORE: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will deliver the opening keynote address at the CNA Leadership Summit 2023 on Thursday (Jul 27). The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, will be streamed live on CNA's YouTube channel and LinkedIn page from 1.30pm to 5pm.

This year's theme is Trust Matters. As the world emerges from the global pandemic and faces new geo-political challenges, it is increasingly clear that trust is the most important currency for governments, institutions and businesses. The CNA Leadership Summit brings together leaders from the public and private sector, as well as civil society and newsmakers, to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building trust in the 21st century.

The leadership summit will have panel discussions, titled "Doing Right Starts at the Boardroom" and "Building Trust with Your Customers". 

These are the speakers:
Ms Lee Hui Li, managing director, Microsoft Singapore
Mr Nicholas Lee, CEO, EZ-Link
Ms Pearlyn Phau, Group CEO, Singlife
Mr Tony Soh, CEO, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre
Mr Paul Burton, general manager, IBM Asia Pacific
Mr Christopher Ong, managing director, DHL Express Singapore
Ms Rhonda Wong, Group CEO and co-founder, Ohmyhome
Source: CNA

