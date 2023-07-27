Singapore cannot allow public trust in institutions to erode: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot allow doubt and erosion of public trust in institutions to take root, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Thursday (Jul 27).

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, was delivering the opening keynote address at this year's CNA Leadership Summit, under the theme of "Trust Matters".

The minister referenced the case of police officer Uvaraja Gopal, who had alleged racism and workplace bullying shortly before he died on Jul 21.

Police said Sergeant Uvaraja's complaints over the years had been investigated and dealt with, but some of them were being investigated again in light of his latest allegations.

Mr Tong said the authorities would have to review and thoroughly investigate claims when such incidents happen.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs "almost immediately" acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and confirmed that the police would get to the bottom of the matter.

"These responses in my view are important. It tells the public that no one is above the system, and in turn helps to preserve the integrity of the systems that serve us, and also be accountable to the public," said Mr Tong.

"If we had let it go, not done an investigation or assumed that there was nothing about it, doubt and suspicion will ensue."

He added that it would be "very difficult for the police to carry out law enforcement effectively" should there be doubts on their impartiality and fairness.

"And this is why, using this as one example, we must constantly strive to ensure we get the system right each time and every time."