81 arrested in islandwide drug bust; katanas, knuckledusters found in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Aug 21) that 81 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation this week, during which more than S$105,500 of drugs were seized.

The operation covered areas including Toa Payoh, Telok Blangah and Punggol.

Controlled drugs, including about 529g of Ice, 375g of heroin, 27g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine, 10g of Ecstasy and 11 Erimin-5 tablets were seized, said CNB in a press release.

FORCED ENTRY INTO PUNGGOL UNIT

In one operation around 12pm on Monday, CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old Singaporean man at a lift landing of a residential block near Punggol Field for suspected drug trafficking offences.

He was then escorted to his hideout in the same block. Officers had to force their way into the unit as the occupants refused to comply with orders to open the door, said CNB.

At the same time, officers spotted objects being thrown out of a bedroom window from the unit. These were later found to be drug paraphernalia.

Four people were arrested inside the unit for suspected drug trafficking offences - a 40-year-old male foreign national, a 46-year-old Singaporean man, a 26-year-old Singaporean man and a 36-year-old Singaporean woman.

Later that day, a 40-year-old woman returned to the unit and was also arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

A total of about 439g of Ice, 300g of heroin, 22g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, 10g of Ecstasy and one Erimin-5 tablet were recovered from various locations in the unit.

The 26-year-old man was later escorted to his vehicle, where a small amount of Ice was also recovered.

Authorities also found an assortment of weapons in the unit, including a dagger, knuckledusters, katanas and knives. The weapons were seized and handed over to the police.