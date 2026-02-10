Rise in young drug abusers arrested in 2025, including a 12-year-old: CNB
One in two new drug abusers arrested in 2025 was under the age of 30.
SINGAPORE: More young drug abusers were arrested in 2025, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday (Feb 10), with one in two new drug abusers arrested under the age of 30.
In its annual statistics report, CNB director Sebastian Tan said the youth drug problem remains a concern, highlighting that the youngest drug abuser arrested last year was just 12 years old.
Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, about half of them were below 30 years old, an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous year.
The rise was even more significant in the under-20 age group, where the number of arrested new drug abusers increased by 22 per cent - from 134 to 163.
All cannabis abusers below 20 years old were new abusers, while about 6 in 10 new cannabis abusers were below 30.
Of the 177 drug abusers below 20 years old who were arrested, 139 - about 79 per cent - were methamphetamine abusers.
Overall, Singapore’s drug situation remained stable in 2025 with 3,208 drug abusers arrested, up from the 3,175 in 2024, CNB said.
More new drug abusers were arrested, rising from 996 to 1,165 - or by 17 per cent.
The number of repeat drug abusers arrested dropped by 6 per cent, from 2,179 to 2,043.
Methamphetamine, heroin, and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs in Singapore in 2025, said CNB, with about 95 per cent of offenders arrested for abusing at least one of those substances.
Of all the drug abusers arrested in 2025, about 20 per cent abused more than one type of drug.
CNB also dismantled 25 drug syndicates in 2025, including syndicates using the Telegram platform and those operating overseas.
An estimated market value of about S$21.95 million in drug seizures were also made, said CNB.
“Drug abuse impacts lives far beyond the abuser’s,” said Mr Tan. “Families and loved ones often silently suffer the emotional, financial, and physical turmoil of drug abuse.”
“We cannot risk drug abuse becoming normalised in our community. CNB, working closely with our partners, will continue our efforts to keep Singapore safe and drug-free through robust law enforcement, community engagement, and education on the harms of drugs”.