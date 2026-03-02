5 arrested in CNB operation; Over 1,200 Kpods seized
High-end luxury watches and three vehicles, as well as more than S$240,000 (US$188,690) in cash, were seized.
SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for suspected drug offences over two days in February, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Mar 2).
Authorities seized several vape products, including 1,284 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate. More than $S240,000 (US$188,690), small amounts of foreign currencies, high-end luxury watches and three vehicles were also seized, CNB added.
On the evening of Feb 25, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Bedok North and 50 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.
"The man put up a violent struggle, and necessary force was used to restrain him," said CNB.
On the same evening, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue. He was escorted to a unit in a self-storage facility in Woodlands Close, where 1,084 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.
The man’s vehicle was subsequently confiscated.
Concurrently, a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a 29-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested after a raid at a residential unit in Miltonia Close.
Several vape products, including 145 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate, as well as cash amounting to S$243,451.35, small amounts of foreign currencies and high-end luxury watches, were found.
Two vehicles belonging to the man were seized.
CNB officers also raided a residential unit in Woodlands Drive and arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean man in the early hours of Feb 26.
Five e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.
Etomidate was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in September 2025. As such, those who import, sell or distribute etomidate-laced evaporisers, also known as Kpods, will face prosecution.
"Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing," said CNB.