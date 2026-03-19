Cnergy petrol prices creep higher, but its stations still draw long queues

He said the Land Transport Authority has drawn yellow box markings and expanded a bus bay to keep junctions clear and improve traffic flow along the main road.

LTA was also arranging for auxiliary police officers to be deployed to help with traffic flow.

Another MP for the constituency, Ms Diana Pang, also said she has received feedback about the traffic congestion. She urged road users to keep to traffic regulations and exercise patience.

Petrol prices in Singapore have shot higher following the conflict in the Middle East, with pre-discount prices rising nearly 60 cents per litre, according to data compiled by Motorist SG.

A Shell spokesperson told CNA that it offers a range of fuel savings and loyalty programmes, including through partnerships with banks, SAFRA and Home Team NS.

“These have been in place to provide customers with consistent value regardless of market conditions,” the spokesperson said, adding that programmers are reviewed regularly to ensure they remain relevant.

CNA has contacted other petrol station operators for comment.

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS

One driver, Ms Sarah Cheong, said she usually buys petrol from SPC, but read news reports about Cnergy’s lower prices.

She happened to be near the Toh Tuck outlet for work and found that the queue was not too long around lunchtime.

“If it was too long, I would probably have given up,” she said.

She paid S$97.37 for close to 40 litres of petrol, which would have cost around S$108 at SPC.

Before the conflict in the Middle East happened, she said fuel prices were manageable and she did not consider switching to Cnergy.

However, she now expects daily essentials as well as travel costs to increase. “Saving every dollar that I can save,” she said.