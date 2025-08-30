Coastal barriers, shoreline upgrades among proposed moves to shield southeast Singapore against rising seas

SINGAPORE: To protect the low-lying areas in Changi and the Greater Southern Waterfront from flooding, a study has proposed building coastal protection structures to form a “continuous line of defence”, with construction set to begin in the 2030s, national water agency PUB said on Saturday (Aug 30).

These include three coastal barriers linking Sentosa, Pulau Brani and the mainland, retrofits to the Marina Barrage and raised coastal protection structures, among other measures.

Setback measures, which refer to coastal protection structures built further inland, will also be used at Changi Beach Park so as to preserve beach access and minimise impact on biodiversity.

The coastal protection site-specific study for the City-East Coast region started in 2021 and cost S$18 million (US$14 million). The region includes the Greater Southern Waterfront, East Coast and Changi.

PUB, along with relevant government agencies, will next look into detailed studies to develop engineering designs of the recommended measures and conduct environmental impact assessments, the agency said.

Construction of coastal protection measures is slated to begin in the 2030s.

The recommendations for the Greater Southern Waterfront and Changi complement other coastal protection efforts at East Coast, providing a continuous line of defence to protect the area against rising sea levels, PUB said.

This would include the “Long Island” that was announced in 2023, which would create an enclosed waterbody in front of East Coast Park and would also serve as a barricade against erosion in the mainland.

Speaking at the launch of the Coastal Protection Exhibition on Saturday at VivoCity, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that unlike larger countries, Singapore does not have the option of "retreating" inland.

"Protecting our coastlines is therefore of existential importance," said Mr Gan, adding that coastal protection is a complex task that will take decades to complete.

"But we can take heart in our unique ability to plan far ahead ... Coastal protection is another such endeavour that will require sustained efforts over generations – and just as with our public housing, water and infrastructure, it is a necessary investment in the safety, security and resilience of our nation."