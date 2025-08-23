Cocobella Coconut Yoghurt products recalled in Singapore over undeclared milk allergen

"Milk does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except to those that are intolerant of or allergic to milk," said SFA.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are intolerant of or allergic to milk, should not consume them.

"Those who are intolerant of or allergic to milk and have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health."

Consumers may contact the retailer where they bought the affected item if they have any enquiries.

"Allergens in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are sensitive to it," said SFA.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

Australian-based Cocobella said on its website that the issue does not affect the Cocobella Coconut Water range.

It has also recalled all its Coconut Yoghurt products after it found the declared milk allergen in some of them.

"While the overwhelming majority of product lines have tested negative to the allergen, the wider recall will ensure public safety while Cocobella continues its thorough investigation into the cause of the issue," said Cocobella.

It apologised for the "health impacts, concern and inconvenience" to customers.

"We are determined to understand how this allergen found its way into our products so we can ensure it cannot happen again," said Cocobella.