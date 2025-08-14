Singapore recalls three French cheeses due to potential listeria contamination

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled three types of cheeses from France due to a risk of possible listeria contamination.

The three products are Vieux Porche Camembert De Caractere (imported by Classic Fine Foods), Royal Faucon Camembert De Caractere (brought in by Culina) and Vieux Porche Buchette (imported by Classic Fine Foods and Indoguna).

Listeria is a foodborne bacterium that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, nausea and diarrhoea. It poses a higher risk for newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weak immunity.

The move in Singapore follows a decision in France to recall several kinds of camembert, brie and other soft cheeses after two people died from listeriosis infection and several fell ill.

The French health ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 13) that a possible link had been established between the listeriosis cases and consumption of products from dairy firm Chavegrand.

Chavegrand produces cheese for several French supermarket chains. Some of its products are sold internationally under various brand names.

The three products recalled by SFA are all listed on Chavegrand’s website.

RECALLED PRODUCTS

SFA first announced the recall of Vieux Porche Buchette on Wednesday, affecting all batches with a best before date of up to Aug 20, 2025.

The recall was expanded on Thursday to include Vieux Porche Camembert De Caractere (best before date of up to Aug 30, 2025) and Royal Faucon Camembert De Caractere (best before date Aug 17).

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it,” said the agency.

“Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.”

SFA noted that soft cheeses, including those ripened by mould, have a higher risk of being contaminated by listeria.

Other foods with a higher risk of contamination include unpasteurised dairy products, refrigerated meat spreads, smoked fish, as well as ready-to-eat deli meats and sausages.

Chavegrand said an old production line where the suspect cheeses had been made was now closed.