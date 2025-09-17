COE premiums for Category A hit record high of S$119,003
Prices for Category A cars closed at S$119,003 in the latest bidding exercise, surpassing the previous peak of S$107,889 on Sep 3.
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board on Wednesday (Sep 17), with prices for smaller cars hitting another record high.
COE prices for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$119,003 (US$93,171). This is an increase from the previous high of S$107,889 in the last tender on Sep 3.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$136,890 from S$127,501.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$72,501 from S$71,556 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,209, up from S$9,101 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$140,502 from S$127,901.
A total of 5,364 bids were received, with a quota of 3,135 COEs available.
This is the first bidding exercise since last week's announcement that initiatives to encourage drivers to choose vehicles with lower emissions will be extended, but with scaled-down incentives.
Authorities said on Sep 8, following that announcement, that a short-term increase in COE prices is expected.