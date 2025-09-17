COE premiums for Category A hit record high of S$119,003

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board on Wednesday (Sep 17), with prices for smaller cars hitting another record high.

COE prices for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$119,003 (US$93,171). This is an increase from the previous high of S$107,889 in the last tender on Sep 3.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$136,890 from S$127,501.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$72,501 from S$71,556 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,209, up from S$9,101 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$140,502 from S$127,901.

A total of 5,364 bids were received, with a quota of 3,135 COEs available.