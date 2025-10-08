COE premium for Category A hits high of S$128,105 in another record

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for Category A cars rose to a new high of S$128,105 (US$98,904) on Wednesday (Oct 8), setting a third consecutive record.

Premiums for most other categories also went up at the close of the bidding exercise.

The largest increase was in Category A, which is for smaller cars. The premium rose by about S$9,100 from S$119,003 in the last exercise.

Prices for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose from S$136,890 to S$141,000

Open category COEs, which are mainly used for large cars, fell to S$140,009 from S$140,502.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, increased from S$72,501 to S$74,301.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,810, up from S$9,209 in the last tender.