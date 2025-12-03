COE prices closed mostly lower; premiums for larger cars drop by nearly S$6,000

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell the most. They dropped by nearly S$6,000 or 4.6 per cent - from S$129,890 to S$123,900 (US$95,600).

For Category A cars, premiums closed at S$105,413, down 3.3 per cent from S$109,000 in the last exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,289, down 5 per cent from S$8,729 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but usually end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$123,000, down 1.6 per cent from S$125,001.

Only COE premiums for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose by 0.1 per cent to S$76,501, from S$76,389 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 4,194 bids were received, with a quota of 3,193 COEs available.