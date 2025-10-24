COE quota to increase by 1.5% for November to January

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for the November to January period will go up by 1.5 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 24).

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,984, up from 18,701 during the period from August to October, which had seen a 2.6 per cent increase.

“COE supply for Category A is expected to peak and even out supply in this and the coming quarters,” said LTA.

Bidding under this quota will start on Nov 3.

Bidding exercises start on the first and third Monday of each month, and there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise of December and the first bidding exercise of January.

The supply of COEs for the November to January period is the smallest increase in recent quarters.

The total number of COEs for the May to July period was 18,232, up 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter, which had already seen an 8 per cent increase.

The COE quota consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the 12-month period from October 2024 to September 2025.

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2024.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, Category B and Category D and injection of additional COEs.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of February to April will be made in January 2026.

LTA announced in October last year that up to 20,000 additional COEs will be progressively injected across all vehicle categories from February over “the next few years”. The move was made in view of the implementation of ERP 2.0.

