COE premiums for cars mostly unchanged; prices up for commercial vehicles and motorcycles

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$101,102 (US$79,115), unchanged from the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell slightly to S$119,101 from S$119,600.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$68,600 from S$66,689 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,511, up from S$9,389 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$120,000 from S$118,500.

A total of 4,480 bids were received, with a quota of 3,059 COEs available.