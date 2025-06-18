COE premiums rise across all categories except for motorcycles

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 18), with motorcycles the sole exception.
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$98,124 (US$76,400), up from S$96,999 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$116,670 from S$113,000.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$65,000 from S$62,000 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,600, down from S$9,000 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$116,889 from S$113,900.
A total of 4,207 bids were received, with a quota of 3,067 COEs available.
The Land Transport Authority in April announced that the COE quota for the May to July period will go up by more than 6 per cent compared to the previous quarter.
The total number of COEs will rise to 18,232, up from 17,133 in the last quarter, which already saw an 8 per cent increase.
Compared with the same period year-on-year, there will be an increase of 21 per cent in the total quota.