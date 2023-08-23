COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs again

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and E hit record highs again in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$129,890 (US$95,753) from S$126,889, which was the previous record high.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$131,000 from S$126,201, which was the previous record high.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$100,000, up from S$99,499 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$82,801 from S$82,100 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,402, down from S$11,501 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,710 bids were received, with a quota of 1,854 COEs available.