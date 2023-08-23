Logo
Singapore

COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs again
Singapore

COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs again

COE premiums for Category B, Open Category hit record highs again

Parked cars on a street in Singapore. (File photo: iStock/tobiasjo)

23 Aug 2023 04:11PM
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and E hit record highs again in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$129,890 (US$95,753) from S$126,889, which was the previous record high

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$131,000 from S$126,201, which was the previous record high. 

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$100,000, up from S$99,499 in the last exercise. 

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$82,801 from S$82,100 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,402, down from S$11,501 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,710 bids were received, with a quota of 1,854 COEs available.

Source: CNA/at(sn)

