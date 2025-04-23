COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise; Category A premium at S$99,500

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,500 (US$76,000), up from S$97,724 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$117,003 from S$117,899.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$65,001 from S$68,782 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,309, down from S$9,889 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,001 from S$117,002.

A total of 4,684 bids were received, with a quota of 2,862 COEs available.