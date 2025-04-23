Logo
Singapore

COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise; Category A premium at S$99,500
Vehicles in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
23 Apr 2025 05:48PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2025 06:29PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,500 (US$76,000), up from S$97,724 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$117,003 from S$117,899.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$65,001 from S$68,782 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,309, down from S$9,889 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,001 from S$117,002.

A total of 4,684 bids were received, with a quota of 2,862 COEs available.

The Land Transport Authority said on Apr 16 that the COE quota from May to June will increase by more than 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,232, up from 17,133 in the previous quarter. Compared with the same period year-on-year, there will be an increase of 21 per cent.

Bidding under the new quota will start in the next COE exercise.

Source: CNA/dc(kg)

