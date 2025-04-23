COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise; Category A premium at S$99,500

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 23).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$99,500 (US$76,000), up from S$97,724 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$117,003 from S$117,899.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$65,001 from S$68,782 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,309, down from S$9,889 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,001 from S$117,002.
A total of 4,684 bids were received, with a quota of 2,862 COEs available.
The Land Transport Authority said on Apr 16 that the COE quota from May to June will increase by more than 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter.
The total number of COEs will rise to 18,232, up from 17,133 in the previous quarter. Compared with the same period year-on-year, there will be an increase of 21 per cent.
Bidding under the new quota will start in the next COE exercise.