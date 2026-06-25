As costs rise, more Singapore collectors part with toys, trading cards and comics

SINGAPORE: From Pokemon cards and Bearbricks figurines to decades-old comic books, collectibles that once sat lovingly on display shelves are increasingly being sold for cash.

Industry players say the number of collectors looking to offload their prized possessions has risen significantly in recent years, with some using the proceeds to help pay for housing and family expenses amid rising living costs.

Others are taking advantage of strong prices, while some are simply clearing part of their collection to fund the next addition to their hobby.

Sugoi Collection, which deals in toys and collectibles, has recorded about 50 per cent more sellers compared with four years ago.

The Orchard Central store said many of them are younger couples looking to unlock cash from items they no longer actively collect.

“Now, because of the rising cost of living, more people are only buying what they really enjoy, and they tend to negotiate the price,” said the shop’s founder Shawn Xu.

Trading card retailers have observed a similar trend.

Both Shane Collectibles and Consignment at Peninsula Shopping Complex and SC Collection at Orchard Towers have seen around a 30 per cent increase in collectors looking to sell cards in recent years.

Store owners said most sellers are in their 20s to 40s and are often motivated by practical financial needs.

“Some reasons include housing down payments, renovation costs, wedding expenses, growing family commitments, newborn kids, business cash flow needs, etc,” said Shane Collectibles and Consignment’s owner Malcolm Wong.

SC Collection’s owner Chong Yong said: “There are cases where people got laid off … one particular guy was getting a bit stressed, so he tried to sell some cards to tide through while he searched for another job.”