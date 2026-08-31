ComfortDelGro joint venture wins S$3.4 billion contract to operate and maintain Copenhagen Metro

SINGAPORE: A joint venture involving Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) has been selected for a 17 billion Danish kroner (S$3.4 billion) contract to operate and maintain the Copenhagen Metro.

KBH Metro Partner, a consortium formed by CDG and French transport operator RATP Dev, was selected following a competitive international tender, CDG said on Monday (Aug 31).



The deal marks CDG’s second rail operation in Scandinavia, following its contract to operate and maintain the Stockholm Metro, the company said. It is also CDG's third collaboration with RATP Dev on automated metro projects.

Contract signing is expected in September, following the completion of a statutory standstill period. The contract will run for 12 years until 2039, with an option to extend by another three years.

CNA has asked ComfortDelGro about its stake in KBH Metro Partner and what proportion of the S$3.4 billion contract value will be attributable to the company.

In addition to operating and maintaining the Copenhagen Metro, KBH Metro Partner will also support key modernisation and renewal projects planned over the coming years.

CDG described the Copenhagen Metro as "a high-capacity, driverless system" with four lines, 44 stations and 43km of track.

It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and in 2025, carried 135 million passengers, a record for the network.