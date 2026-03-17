ComfortDelGro to introduce temporary charge for app bookings amid rising fuel prices

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro will implement a temporary "driver fee" for bookings made through its CDG Zig application as fuel prices continue to climb, it said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

The move is aimed at easing the financial strain on drivers brought about by the rising fuel prices, it said.

In a statement, Singapore's largest taxi operator said that the driver fee will be S$0.50 (US$0.39) for fares below S$15 and $0.80 for fares of S$15 and above.

A temporary S$0.01 increase to the distance time rate for all metered trips will also be introduced.

"All of these fees will go directly to our drivers," said Mr Michael Huang, head of ComfortDelGro's Singapore point-to-point mobility business.

Earlier in March, ComfortDelGro said that it would absorb a portion of the increased fuel costs at its pumps to cushion the impact of fuel price increases on drivers.

An ongoing taxi fuel credit incentive programme was also introduced on Sunday to bolster support for drivers.



The driver fee and meter fare increase will be in effect from Mar 24 to May 31.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring operational stability for our partners during this volatile period," said the taxi company.