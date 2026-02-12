Budget 2026: Additional ComLink+ payouts for lower-income families who make progress
SINGAPORE: Lower-income families under the ComLink+ scheme will receive greater support, including more cash payouts, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Feb 12).
Under enhancements to the ComLink+ Progress Packages, families who commit to working with family coaches and “take active steps to make progress” will receive S$500 (US$396) per quarter.
Families also stand to receive additional payouts when they make concrete progress in their goals of maintaining stable employment and good preschool attendance for their children.
A larger portion of the payouts will be given in cash, while continuing to set aside funds in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts.
“This will help families meet immediate needs, while also building their longer-term financial security,” Mr Wong said.
With the enhancements, a ComLink+ family with two children can receive around S$10,000 per year in cash and CPF top-ups, while their children are in preschool.
The changes will take effect from the third quarter of this year.
ComLink+ Progress Packages provide financial top-ups to recognise and supplement the efforts of families who work with their family coaches and Family Service Centre case workers towards long-term goals in four key areas - preschool education, employment, debt clearance and saving for home ownership.
“These are more than financial assistance; they are a form of social contract where family coaches work with families to set clear goals – like securing a stable job, saving towards a home, or ensuring their children enrol in and attend preschool regularly,” said Mr Wong.
He added that the government will continue to help lower-income families, especially those with young children, move towards greater stability, self-reliance and social mobility.