ComChest disburses more than S$80 million in FY2025, benefitting over 130,000 individuals, families
Around S$41 million went towards programmes addressing critical needs, including support for people with mental health needs, children with special needs and youth at risk.
SINGAPORE: More than 130,000 individuals and families benefitted from Community Chest-supported programmes and projects in FY2025, about 45 per cent more than the average number of service users supported over the previous three financial years.
ComChest, the philanthropic arm of the National Council of Social Service, said on Monday (Oct 5) that it channelled more than S$80 million (US$62.6 million) to 340 social service programmes and projects during the financial year.
The increase was driven by existing programmes reaching more people, including those supporting families, as well as new initiatives such as grovve, Singapore's first integrated youth wellness centre.
ComChest also secured S$113 million in multi-year commitments in FY2025, which it said would give social service agencies greater certainty to plan and sustain their services.
Over the past decade, ComChest has raised and disbursed more than S$500 million to support the social service sector.
SUPPORT FOR CRITICAL NEEDS
Of the S$80.62 million disbursed in FY2025, S$41.07 million went towards programmes addressing critical needs.
This included S$17.27 million for 18 programmes supporting people with mental health needs, while S$14.15 million went to 51 programmes for children with special needs and youth at risk.
Another S$5.55 million supported 69 programmes for families in need, S$2.47 million went to seven programmes for seniors in need and S$1.63 million supported eight programmes for adults with disabilities.
More than S$39.55 million was channelled to other programmes and projects, ComChest said.
This included S$30.26 million for 184 programmes and projects supporting communities in need, and S$4 million through the Community Capability Trust to support leadership development, people practices and organisational capabilities at social service agencies.
These capability-building efforts will continue in FY2026, including through the S$5.6 million Addiction Support Programme for Inclusion, Recovery and Empowerment (ASPIRE), aimed at strengthening agencies' ability to address behavioural addictions and make community-based support more accessible.
MORE PARTNERS RECOGNISED FOR GIVING, VOLUNTEERISM
The figures were released as 190 partners were recognised at the Community Chest Awards 2026 on Monday for contributions through giving, volunteerism, non-monetary support and inclusive business practices.
The number of awardees was 12 per cent higher than last year.
Volunteer Partner Award recipients also increased by more than 40 per cent, which ComChest said reflected stronger commitment to regular volunteerism and community engagement.
A total of 271 awards were presented this year, including five Pinnacle Awards, Community Chest's highest accolade, presented to DBS Bank, Income Insurance, Singtel, SP Group and UOB.
“As more partners make longer-term giving commitments and create meaningful ways for employees to contribute, we can provide stronger and more sustained support to meet the needs of the community and build a more effective social service sector,” said Community Chest chairman Danny Koh.