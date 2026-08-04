New NCSS chair calls for stronger partnerships to tackle Singapore's growing social challenges

SINGAPORE: Social service agencies must work more closely together as they face increasingly complex social challenges, alongside pressures such as artificial intelligence and tighter funding, said new National Council of Social Service (NCSS) chairperson Gregory Vijayendran.

Mr Vijayendran, a senior counsel and partner at law firm Rajah & Tann, began his three-year term last Saturday (Aug 1).

He takes on the role at a time when Singapore's social needs are becoming increasingly complex.

“We might have caregiver fatigue. We might have mental health issues. We might have social isolation,” he told CNA.

“So when you kind of have this as part of a whole complex set of issues, a challenging set of issues that's facing a family, we need to find a way to reduce the pain points that they may have to get help and to get help fast,” he added.

“Conversely, when we look at it from the lens of the social service agencies, how can we collaborate so that we help meet the most pressing needs?”