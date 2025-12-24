Some charities see worst festive fundraising, volunteer season since 2022

SINGAPORE: Some charities in Singapore say they are experiencing their weakest year-end fundraising and volunteer turnout since 2022, citing the rising cost of living, economic uncertainty and a growing number of causes competing for donor support.

Several organisations have also reported a drop in volunteer numbers, due to more people travelling during the holiday season.

Youth organisation The Boys’ Brigade Singapore said it is facing a severe shortage of volunteers for its annual BB Share-a-Gift Project, which collects groceries and presents for needy families during Christmas.

This year, the project has gathered enough items to benefit about 40,000 people – around 10,000 fewer than last year.

It is also struggling to find volunteer drivers to transport the goods.

Only one in four delivery slots has been filled – the lowest take-up rate since 2022 and a 10 per cent decline from last year.

To ease the crunch, the brigade is expanding the number of locations where volunteers can deliver items on foot, catering to those who do not drive.

This initiative began last year and was successful, said Desmond Koh, executive director of The Boys' Brigade Singapore.

“This year, we have expanded our reach and effort to about 20 per cent more (locations), and this … makes it a little bit more convenient for (volunteers). This is something we will definitely continue to pursue,” he added.

Even so, the manpower shortfall means some gifts may not be delivered before Christmas, although the organisation hopes to complete deliveries by the end of the year.