Some charities see worst festive fundraising, volunteer season since 2022
Organisations including The Boys’ Brigade, ItsRainingRaincoats and Make-A-Wish Singapore have reported declines in manpower, donations and corporate giving, raising concerns over their ability to meet festive needs.
SINGAPORE: Some charities in Singapore say they are experiencing their weakest year-end fundraising and volunteer turnout since 2022, citing the rising cost of living, economic uncertainty and a growing number of causes competing for donor support.
Several organisations have also reported a drop in volunteer numbers, due to more people travelling during the holiday season.
Youth organisation The Boys’ Brigade Singapore said it is facing a severe shortage of volunteers for its annual BB Share-a-Gift Project, which collects groceries and presents for needy families during Christmas.
This year, the project has gathered enough items to benefit about 40,000 people – around 10,000 fewer than last year.
It is also struggling to find volunteer drivers to transport the goods.
Only one in four delivery slots has been filled – the lowest take-up rate since 2022 and a 10 per cent decline from last year.
To ease the crunch, the brigade is expanding the number of locations where volunteers can deliver items on foot, catering to those who do not drive.
This initiative began last year and was successful, said Desmond Koh, executive director of The Boys' Brigade Singapore.
“This year, we have expanded our reach and effort to about 20 per cent more (locations), and this … makes it a little bit more convenient for (volunteers). This is something we will definitely continue to pursue,” he added.
Even so, the manpower shortfall means some gifts may not be delivered before Christmas, although the organisation hopes to complete deliveries by the end of the year.
DONATIONS DOWN FOR SOME
Meanwhile, migrant worker charity ItsRainingRaincoats said item donations are down 20 per cent compared with last year, and is calling for more contributions.
The non-profit is also hoping to raise S$30,000 (US$23,000) to buy Christmas gifts for about 50,000 workers, but has raised only a third of that amount so far.
“To spread the money to reach more workers, we may end up buying something small, like just Tiger Balm … or 2 litre water bottles, which workers find very useful. That's usually about S$6 or S$7 apiece,” said the charity’s founder Dipa Swaminathan.
Children’s charity Make-A-Wish Singapore has also seen fundraising fall to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisation fulfils wishes for children aged three to 18 with critical illnesses, ranging from family holidays after medical treatment to specialised equipment such as motorised wheelchairs.
It said corporate donations have declined by 40 per cent year-on-year, and the charity has raised only half of its S$350,000 target during the festive period.
"One of the biggest concerns that we have is also the rising cost of almost everything,” said the foundation’s CEO Aarthi Sankar.
“A (specialised) wheelchair that previously cost us maybe about S$15,000 to S$20,000 is starting to creep into the S$20,000 to S$25,000 figure. So, we are generally quite concerned."
The organisation said it is exploring new grant opportunities and fundraising events to support future efforts.
OVERALL GIVING BOOSTED BY SG60
Despite the year-end slowdown for some charities, overall giving in Singapore has increased.
Singaporeans made 11 per cent more donations in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).
More than 280,000 recurring and one-time donations were made through Community Chest and Giving.sg in conjunction with SG60 initiatives.
MCCY also highlighted efforts by both the public and private sectors.
The SG60 Solidarity Walk, for instance, raised nearly S$3 million for lower-income union members, platform workers, caregivers and their families.
Mediacorp’s volunteer campaign also mobilised Singaporeans to support the elderly and underprivileged, among others.