HSA appeals for blood donors amid seasonal drop in collection during year-end period
Maintaining a minimum nine-day blood stockpile is essential for Singapore’s emergency preparedness, said the Health Sciences Authority.
SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) appealed for more blood donors on Monday (Dec 22), amid a seasonal drop in collection.
The year-end typically sees a drop in blood collection of up to 20 per cent, HSA said in a press release.
Early last year, Group O blood stocks in Singapore dropped to critical levels as the country's stockpile stood at less than six days' worth of blood.
Maintaining a minimum nine-day blood stockpile is essential for Singapore’s emergency preparedness, said HSA on Monday.
“Additionally, donors who travel to countries or regions with insect-borne diseases may be ineligible to donate for up to four months after their return, potentially affecting blood supplies in the coming months,” said the authority.
“Therefore, it is critical that eligible donors come forward during this period to bolster the supplies.”
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned that Singapore may run the risk of having low stocks of particular blood types during the year-end period.
“We sometimes forget the ineligibility period after travel,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.
“I am also at fault. I went to South Africa to attend G20 meetings in November, and cannot donate blood until March next year.”
The appeal for blood donors came ahead of the raising of the maximum age for first-time donors from 60 to 65 years old, starting Jan 2, 2026.
New donors can give blood up to one day before their 66th birthday, while repeat donors can continue up to one day before their 76th birthday.
The rule relaxation, announced earlier this year, came after HSA data based on donors up to 60 years old showed that adverse reactions decreased with age among first-time donors, in line with international findings.
"Raising our donor age criteria reflects our commitment to ensuring a sustainable blood supply for Singapore's healthcare needs," said HSA chief executive Raymond Chua.
"With our ageing population, it is crucial that we tap into every safe opportunity to expand our donor pool while maintaining the highest safety standards for both donors and recipients."
To be eligible for blood donation, donors must be in general good health, free of infection symptoms, weigh at least 45kg, and meet minimum haemoglobin levels of 12.5g/dL for females and 13.0g/dL for males.
Donors can download the DonateBlood mobile app on the Apple and Google App Stores to book appointments and reduce waiting time.