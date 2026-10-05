ComChest disburses more than S$80 million in FY2025, benefitting over 130,000 individuals, families

SINGAPORE: More than 130,000 individuals and families benefitted from Community Chest-supported programmes and projects in FY2025, about 45 per cent more than the average number of service users supported over the previous three financial years.

ComChest, the philanthropic arm of the National Council of Social Service, said on Monday (Oct 5) that it channelled more than S$80 million (US$62.6 million) to 340 social service programmes and projects during the financial year.

The increase was driven by existing programmes reaching more people, including those supporting families, as well as new initiatives such as grovve, Singapore's first integrated youth wellness centre.

ComChest also secured S$113 million in multi-year commitments in FY2025, which it said would give social service agencies greater certainty to plan and sustain their services.

Over the past decade, ComChest has raised and disbursed more than S$500 million to support the social service sector.

SUPPORT FOR CRITICAL NEEDS

Of the S$80.62 million disbursed in FY2025, S$41.07 million went towards programmes addressing critical needs.

This included S$17.27 million for 18 programmes supporting people with mental health needs, while S$14.15 million went to 51 programmes for children with special needs and youth at risk.

Another S$5.55 million supported 69 programmes for families in need, S$2.47 million went to seven programmes for seniors in need and S$1.63 million supported eight programmes for adults with disabilities.