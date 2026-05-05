Some Singapore firms eye US expansion despite trade and regulatory challenges

BUILDING STRONG NETWORKS

To support firms, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) helps them understand import requirements and regulatory frameworks.



“We have our networks of trade consultants, lawyers, legal firms to be able to advise the companies,” said Ms Lim Seow Hui, director for the Americas at EnterpriseSG.



“We also build strong networks into the cities and the states so that they can provide us with areas of advisory if we need to, when Singapore companies enter the market.”



Such support has enabled companies like Transcelestial, a Singapore deep-tech firm specialising in wireless laser communications, to expand in the US and explore new opportunities like the space industry.



Today, its US business has surpassed all its other markets combined.



Mr Rohit Jha, co-founder and CEO of Transcelestial said the company is exploring Austin, Texas, as a base to tap deep technical talent in space and defence, while continuing to scale operations in Singapore.

"We'll break ground within the next three months, and the goal is to ramp up the national security defence programmes here, support for nationwide telco rollouts, and then build up some of the space capabilities here, because space talent is massive here in the US market," said Mr Jha.



EnterpriseSG added that it will continue strengthening connections and promoting Singapore companies in the US, including through its newly opened overseas office in Austin.



Ms Lim said the US remains a crucial market that companies should not overlook, noting its position as a global tech leader.



She added that the country offers a deep and diverse pool of tech talent that is well-equipped to collaborate with international firms, including those from Singapore. She also highlighted the US’ strong access to financial capital.



The new Austin overseas centre aims to support firms expanding into the US and facilitate partnerships with Texas-based companies looking to grow in Asia.



"We're working closely with the government here in the US so that they know about Singapore companies' capabilities,” said Ms Lim.



“If there are opportunities, such as infrastructure projects here in their cities or in their states, our Singapore companies get to be one of the first few to know about it.”