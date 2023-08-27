11 suspects in deadly Orchard Road brawl taken back to crime scene at Concorde Hotel

SINGAPORE: Eleven men suspected to be involved in a brawl that left one man dead were escorted by police officers to the crime scene along Orchard Road on Sunday (Aug 27).

Among them was 29-year-old Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, who was charged with the murder of Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail earlier this week.

Dressed in a red polo shirt, blue shorts and slippers, Asvain arrived close to 9am in an unmarked van and was taken to Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall, which had sections cordoned off.

The other 10 suspects arrived shortly after.